Man Held with Gun and Ganja at checkpoint

Police Charged St Thomas Man With Attempted Murder, Wounding
One of two men who were arrested at a vehicular checkpoint in the St Andrew South, State of Public Emergency on Tuesday, March 3, in connection with the seizure of a quantity of ganja, and an illegal firearm, has been charged.

The accused 42-year-old Maxwell Walters, a driver and farmer of Lacovia district, St Elizabeth, was charged with Shooting with Intent, Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, possession of ganja, trafficking ganja and conspiracy.

Reports are that about 5:30 a.m., members of a police team were conducting vehicular checkpoint operations when they signalled the drivers of two motor vehicles to stop.

The drivers disobeyed and opened fire at the police, and the gunfire was returned. The men then stopped and ran from the car, while still firing at the police.

Maxwell was later found suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was rushed to hospital where he treated at the hospital, and handed over to the police.

A Nissan latio motor car, and a Toyota pro box motor car, and another man and ganja valued approximately $862.400 worth of compressed ganja was seized in the incident.

