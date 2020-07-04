Man Held for 2018 Murder of St Catherine Couple

Police have charged a man for the 2018 murder of a couple in Central Village, St Catherine.

The police say the man’s identity is being withheld at this time as investigations continue into other crimes.

Reports are that 24-year-old Nicolet Alexander Hardy, customer service representative and 29-year-old Fabian Hardy, a security officer, both of Zambia, Central Village, St. Catherine were at their home about 7:00 p.m. on October 8, 2018, when armed men kicked open their front door and opened gunfire hitting the couple multiple times. The Police were summoned and they were taken to hospital where Nicolet was pronounced dead on arrival and Fabian succumbed to his injuries days later.

Following extensive investigations, the suspect was picked up during an operation in Bull Bay, St. Andrew on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was interviewed in the presence of his attorney and subsequently charged.

His court date will be announced at a later date.

 

