Man Held after Abduction and Rape of 12-Year-Old Girl

The Clarendon police are reporting that they have picked up a prime suspect in last Friday’s abduction and rape of a 12-year-old girl in the parish.

The identity of the accused is being withheld, but Investigators say he was held on Sunday, and is scheduled to face an identification parade this Wednesday.

Reports are that on Friday afternoon, the victim who is a grade 6 student was on her way home from school in the company of her sibling, when the accused pulled up in a motor car and offered them a lift home.

On reaching their destination he ordered the victim’s sibling from the vehicle, and drove off with her, followed by which he reportedly raped her.

The matter was reported to the police launched an investigation, and later managed to apprehend the accused man.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com