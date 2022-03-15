Man Held after Abduction and Rape of 12-Year-Old Girl

The Clarendon police are reporting that they have picked up a prime suspect in last Friday’s abduction and rape of a 12-year-old girl in the parish.

The identity of the accused is being withheld, but Investigators say he was held on Sunday, and is scheduled to face an identification parade this Wednesday.

Reports are that on Friday afternoon, the victim who is a grade 6 student was on her way home from school in the company of her sibling, when the accused pulled up in a motor car and offered them a lift home.

On reaching their destination he ordered the victim’s sibling from the vehicle, and drove off with her, followed by which he reportedly raped her.

The matter was reported to the police launched an investigation, and later managed to apprehend the accused man.