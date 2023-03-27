Man Gunned Down on Ward Close in Kingston

The Red Hills police have launched an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a man along Lower Ward Close in Kingston, on Friday, March 24.
He has been identified as 22-year-old Akeem Malcolm, of Plum Lane in Kingston 8.
Reports are that about 3:00pm, residents heard gunshots coming from a section of the community and went to investigate.
On their arrival, Malcolm was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.