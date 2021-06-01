Man Gunned Down in Salt Spring, St James

The Montego Hills police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed in the community of Salt Spring, St James, on Monday, May 31.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Daniel McDuffus, otherwise called ‘Dan’, a supermarket attendant of Church Lane, St Spring, and of a Kingston address.

Reports by the police are that about 9:10 am, McDuffus was at his home along Church Lane, with his step-children, when a group of heavily armed men invaded the community and opened fire on residents.

The men then walked to Church Lane, forced their way inside the board dwelling house occupied by McDuffus, and shot him multiple times.

The gunmen made their escape on foot in the community, while the police were summoned and the wounded man rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.