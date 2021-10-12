Man Gunned Down at Gas Station in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine

Investigators in St Catherine have launched a manhunt for gunmen who shot and killed a man, at a popular service station in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine, on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Christopher Harris, also of a St Catherine address.

Reports are that shortly after 9:30 am, Harris went to the mart inside the service station to purchase items and was pounced upon by armed men, who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Over the past five weeks, a number of persons have been gunned down within the Gregory Park area, which included two police officers.

