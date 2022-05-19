Man Fraudulently Obtains Over $5 Million Worth Of Goods From Beauty Queen Wholesale; No Further Evidence Offered

Prosecutors on Wednesday offered no further evidence against Govandi Soni who is accused of fraudulently obtaining over $5 million worth of goods from a Montego Bay business establishment.

 Govinda Soni appeared before presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley to answer to a charge of obtaining goods by fraud.

 When the case was called up for mention, the prosecution decided to discontinue criminal proceedings against the accused as a result of a mediation agreement reached by both parties.

 Soni was charged after he entered into a credit agreement with Beauty Queen Wholesale to supply him with goods and then failed to meet his end of the bargain

 The accused man allegedly obtained goods worth $5, 928,297 from the business establishment between March 2014 and October 18, 2018, but failed to pay for them.

  He was charged after the business owner reported the matter to the police.

 

