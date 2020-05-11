Man Found with Throat Cut in MoBay

The body of a man was found with its throat cut, at the entrance to the old Gleaner Building along King Street in Montego Bay on Monday, May 11. According to reports, passers-by saw the body in a pool of blood and summoned the police.

The dead man was identified only by his alias, ‘Butcher’, of a Valley Heights in Greenpond St James. He is believed to be in his mid-sixties. Butcher was well known in King Street area of the western city where he was seen begging on a daily basis. Firemen from the Freeport Fire department came on the scene and washed away the blood from the area.

This is the section of the old Gleaner building where the body of ‘Butcher’ was found with his throat cut on Monday, May 11.

By Alan Lewin