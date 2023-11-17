Man found wandering in Kingston

– The St. Andrew South Police are seeking the public’s assistance to reunite
the family of this man, who was found wandering in the Kingston area on Wednesday, November
15.
He gave his name as Andre Anderson, 20, of Olympic Way, Kingston 11.
Anyone with information that can assist the police to reunite Andre Anderson with his family is
asked to contact the Olympic Garden Police at 876- 923-5468, the 119 Police Emergency number,
or the nearest police station.
