Man Found Stabbed to Death in Barrett Town, St James

The Barrett Town police in St James have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man whose body was discovered with multiple stab wounds,along a section of the main road on Tuesday morning, February 2.

The police have not yet released the identity of the victims.

Reports by the police are that the victim was among a group of men travelling in a pick-up truck, when an argument developed between two of the men.

It is further reported that the victim was attacked and stabbed multiple times by one of the men, and then thrown from the pick-up.

The body was later discovered by a passer-by who alerted the police, and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.