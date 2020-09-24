Man Found Shot To Death In May Pen

Ewarton Man Murdered in St Ann
The May Pen police are still carrying out investigations into the shooting death of a man whose body was discovered along a section of roadway, in Canaan Heights, May Pen, Clarendon, on Tuesday, September 22.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Akeem Howard, labourer of Patrick Street, Old Harbour, St Catherine.

The May Pen police reported that shortly after 10:00 p.m., residents in the community of Canaan Heights, heard gunshots and summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, a search of the area was carried out and Howard was discovered lying along the roadway in a pool of blood.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

