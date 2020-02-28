Man Found Electrocuted in Chapelton, Clarendon

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): Man Found Electrocuted in Chapelton Investigators attached to the Chapelton Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was found electrocuted at his home in Clarendon, on Wednesday, February 26.

The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Donald Morrison, labourer of Iron Gate in Chapelton, Clarendon.

Reports are that about 12:20 p.m., relatives went to visit Morrison after not seeing him for some time and discovered him lying on his back inside his house, with an electrical cord which was plugged in a socket, wrapped around his finger.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed, and the body removed to the morgue.

