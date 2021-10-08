Man Found Dead at Kingston 11

The Hunts Bay police in Kingston, have commenced an investigation into the death of 32-year-old Joseph Ricketts, of Chisholm Avenue, Kingston 13, who was shot and killed by unknown assailants along Rainford Road, in Kingston 11, on Wednesday, October 6.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 1:15 a.m., residents reported hearing explosions and summoned them.

Upon their arrival, Ricketts was seen lying face down along the roadway, in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed, and his body removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.