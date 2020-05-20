Man forces woman into sex at gunpoint, charged

A Hanover man who allegedly robbed and raped a woman with whom he was travelling has been charged with several crimes.

He is forty-one-year old Anthony McNaughton of Chester Castle, Hanover.

McNaughton has been charged with rape, forcible abduction, grievous sexual assault, robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

Reports are that on March 1, about 7:30 p.m., McNaughton was driving a Nissan AD Wagon motor car along the Reading main road, St James, with a woman aboard. On reaching a section of the roadway he brandished a firearm and demanded the woman’s cellular phone after which he forced her to have sexual intercourse with him.

The matter was reported to the police and McNaughton was arrested. He was charged Tuesday, May 19.

His court date is to be finalised.