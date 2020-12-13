Man flees leaving two guns in St James

IPROB INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING
Two illegal firearms were seized in Bickersteth, St James on Friday, December 11.

Reports are that about 12:30 p.m., a team of officers was in the area conducting operations as part of the Jamaica Constabulary Force Operational Surge for the Christmas season.

The team reportedly saw a man running away. The police chased him. However, he escaped, dropping a bag as he fled. The bag was retrieved, searched and two 9mm pistols—with the serial numbers erased—and a magazine containing five 9mm cartridges were found.

 

The search for the suspect continues.

