Man Fleeing Robbery Scene Held, Charged

A man who allegedly went into a supermarket in Linstead, St Catherine, and robbed several people of person items and cash was arrested minutes after the hold-up and robbery.

He is twenty-two-year-old Jessuse Mattadein of Rosemount district, Linstead. Mattadein was charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, in relation to the incident that took place last week Saturday, June 27.

Reports are that about 3:00 p.m., Mattadein entered an establishment with a firearm and robbed several persons of personal items and ran. He was seen by a team of officers on patrol who gave chase. Mattadein was caught and a knapsack he was carrying was searched and one Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition and several other stolen items were found.

His court date is being finalised.