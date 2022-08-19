Man Fleeing Firearm Charges Arrested at Airport

One man, who attempted to flee the island amid the seizure of two firearms and rounds of ammunition, was apprehended at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) on Monday, August 15.

The accused is 22-year-old Tibal Clarke, otherwise called ‘TJ’, of Bobman Hill, Lilliput in St. James.

Reports are that on Friday, July 22, a joint police/military team carried out an operation at Clarke’s premises where he and two other men fled the scene. The premises was searched and an Anderson AM-15 rifle, a Kel- Tec 9mm pistol, and 35 rounds of ammunition were found.

On Monday, August 15, Clarke was arrested at NMIA and he was subsequently charged.

His court date has not been finalised.