Man Fined for Smoking in Public

A St. James man was brought before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday for smoking in public.

Dwight Spence is one of the many persons who have been before the court for this offence since it was brought on the books nearly nine years ago.

Spence was slapped with a $5,000 fine after pleading guilty to the offence before presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley.

The judge gave Spence the alternative of 10 days in prison.

The specifics of the case were not read out in court, but it is alleged that Spence was seen smoking in a public place.

There is a comprehensive ban on smoking in indoor public places, indoor workplaces, and public transport. The law also prohibits smoking in several outdoor places and within five metres of entrances, exits, windows, and ventilation intakes of a public place, workplace, or public transport.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com