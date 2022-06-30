Man Fined for Smoking in Public

A St. James man was brought before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday for smoking in public.

Dwight Spence is one of the many persons who have been before the court for this offence since it was brought on the books nearly nine years ago.

Spence was slapped with a $5,000 fine after pleading guilty to the offence before presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley.

The judge gave Spence the alternative of 10 days in prison.

The specifics of the case were not read out in court, but it is alleged that Spence was seen smoking in a public place.

There is a comprehensive ban on smoking in indoor public places, indoor workplaces, and public transport. The law also prohibits smoking in several outdoor places and within five metres of entrances, exits, windows, and ventilation intakes of a public place, workplace, or public transport.