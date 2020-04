A man has turned himself into the Grants Pen Police after a fatal stabbing incident that has left his father dead.

The deceased has been identified as Dennis Brown Snr, a resident of Oddman Lane St. Andrew.

Reports are that at about 8:00 pm the two were having a dispute at their home when a knife was brought into play. Brown Snr was stabbed fatally.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police are now investigating.