Man Fatally Stabbed during Domestic Dispute in Spanish Town

Man Fatally Stabbed during Domestic Dispute: A man was fatally stabbed and his girlfriend taken into custody following a domestic dispute in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Tuesday morning.
Dead is Tarcious Samuda of Corletts Road in the parish.
According to reports, the suspect and Samuda were engaged in a dispute at their Corletts Road residence around 5:30 a.m. A knife was brought into play, and Samuda was stabbed during the altercation. He later died as a result of his injuries.
His girlfriend later surrendered to the police in Spanish Town.