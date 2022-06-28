Man Fatally Shot, Two Others Injured at Bar in Grange Hill, Westmoreland

A man was shot dead and two persons injured, after a gunman opened fire at a bar in Westmoreland on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Oshane Hamilton, 26, a resident of the community.

According to reports, at about 9:30 p.m. the three persons were among a group of patrons at a bar when gunmen in a motorcar opened fire on them.

It’s unclear whether the gunmen broke into the bar or if it was a drive-by shooting.

The police were alerted, and the victims were transported to the hospital, where Hamilton was pronounced dead.

 

