Man Fatally Shot in Westmoreland, Two Wounded

18-Yea-Old Teenage Boy Killed in Green Pond, St James

The police in Westmoreland are investigating a shooting incident in which one man was killed and two others wounded in King’s Valley Grange Hill this morning ( June 7).

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

Although the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown,  sources claim that it was the result of an internal gang feud between the Kings Valley and Crowder gangs in the area.

According to reports, a vehicle was shot up shortly after 5 a.m., and three people were shot, one fatally.

The police also confirmed the recovery of two firearms.

More details to come.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com