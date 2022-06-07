Man Fatally Shot in Westmoreland, Two Wounded

The police in Westmoreland are investigating a shooting incident in which one man was killed and two others wounded in King’s Valley Grange Hill this morning ( June 7).

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

Although the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown, sources claim that it was the result of an internal gang feud between the Kings Valley and Crowder gangs in the area.

According to reports, a vehicle was shot up shortly after 5 a.m., and three people were shot, one fatally.

The police also confirmed the recovery of two firearms.

More details to come.