Man Fatally Shot in Confrontation with Police in Spanish Town, St Catherine

An unidentified man was fatally shot and a firearm recovered, after he allegedly engaged security forces in a shootout in Spanish Town, St Catherine, early Friday morning.

According to reports. A joint police-military unit was on patrol near the old train station on Oxford Road at 2:47 a.m., when a man opened fire on them and ran.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Linroy Edwards related that: “He was pursued by the team and when accosted at Redemption Ground, he was shot and injured and an illegal gun seized from him.”

The weapon recovered was a Smith and Wesson pistol with three live 9mm cartridges in the magazine.

The injured man was pronounced dead at the Spanish Town Hospital.

The Independent Commission of Investigation and the police Inspectorate division have commenced an investigation into the incident.