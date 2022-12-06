Man Fatally Shot, Four Others Wounded in St Mary Shooting

Man Fatally Shot: A man was shot dead and four others wounded, in Stewart town, St Mary early Tuesday morning.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained.

According to reports, at approximately 2:00 a.m., the deceased was among a group of five men walking along the Stewart Town main road, near Oracabessa, when a car with several men aboard came to a halt.

The men aboard the vehicle allegedly opened fire hitting the men, before speeding off.

One man died as a result of his injuries and the other four were hospitalized.

Investigation continues.

 

