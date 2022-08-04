Man Fatally Shot during Shootout with Police in Portmore

A joint police-military operation is currently being carried out along the Dyke Road in Portmore, St Catherine following a shoot-out between police and gunmen this morning.

According to reports, one man was fatally shot. Four high-powered weapons and one handgun were recovered from the scene.

Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, the head of the St Catherine South Police Division, confirmed the incident

The alleged gunman has not yet been identified.

A conflict between opposing gangs has been going on for some time now in Gregory Park. As a direct result of the feud, a curfew was enforced in the area.

Things escalated on Tuesday when several residences were set ablaze during a shootout between gang members.