Man Fatally Shot by Security Guard During Dispute in St Mary

A security guard is now in police custody, following the shooting death of a man  who was reportedly involved in a dispute with a woman in Mason Hall, St Mary on Tuesday night (October 5).

The deceased has been identified only by his alias “Ritchie B”.

According to reports, about 11:45 p.m., a group of persons were at a location in Mason Hall, when a man and a woman got into a heated argument, which developed into a fight.

The security guard allegedly intervened and shot the man with his weapon.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 

