Man Fatally Shot by Police in St Catherine

An investigation is now underway, following the fatal shooting of a man by the police on Friday night, in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Dwight Huggins.

According to reports, officers were in the area at 11:30 p.m., looking for a robbery suspect. Huggins was spotted by police, and he was said to have brandished a firearm and challenged the party.

The officers reportedly took evasive action and Huggins was shot. Huggins was found to be in possession of a Glock pistol and several rounds of ammunition.

He was rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Inspectorate Branch of the police and the Independent Commission of Investigations are investigating the incident.