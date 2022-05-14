Man Fatally Shot by Police in Montego Bay

An investigation is now being carried out by The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), following the fatal shooting of a man by a police officer last night (May 13), at a bar on Jarrett Street, Montego Bay, St James.

The deceased, who has been identified as Kadmar Beale, died from his injuries in hospital this morning.

Following the incident,, angry residents mounted roadblocks protesting the shooting

According to INDECOM, the off-duty police officer and another patron at the bar became embroiled in a confrontation.

Beadle allegedly stabbed the officer in the abdomen with a knife, prompting the officer to draw his service pistol and shoot him.

Both men were rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital, where Beadle died while being treated.

The police officer remains hospitalized.

INDECOM has collected, processed, and sealed the officer’s service weapon before submitting it to the Government Forensic Laboratory.

During the examination of the crime scene, the knife reportedly used during the incident was not recovered, according to INDECOM.

The officer will be required to give a statement and appear before the commission at a convenient time to be interviewed.

Persons are also requested to transmit any photos or videos of the incident to INDECOM through Whatsapp at 876-553-5555.

 

 

