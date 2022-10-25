Man Fatally Shot by Police in Manchester

A man was fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with police in Manchester this morning.
A firearm was seized during the incident.
According to police reports, shortly after 6:00 a.m., a police squad was conducting an operation in the neighborhood of Ellisten (near Spur Tree) when they were accosted by an armed man. The man was shot and pronounced dead in the hospital.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) reported that fatal shootings by security forces increased to 19 in October, following three occurrences over the weekend.