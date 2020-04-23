Man fatally shot by Police, firearms seized on McIntosh Drive off Mountain View Avenue

An unidentified man was fatally shot during a confrontation with the Police on McIntosh Drive off Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 3 on Wednesday, April 22 about 4:00 p.m. Two 9 mm Pistols along 14 rounds of ammunition- six .45 and eight 9mm cartridges were seized during the incident.

Reports are that the lawmen were on duty in the area in search of the escapees from the Hunts Bay Lock-Up when they were fired on by a group of men. There was an exchange of gunfire and in the end, one of the men was found with gunshot wounds and clutching a pistol. Another pistol was found nearby. The unidentified man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The area was further searched but the other men were not found.

The matter has been reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

Since the escape of the prisoners, on each of the occasions, when they are spotted, they fire on the Police. These men are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Police are urging the other escapees to turn themselves in and are reminding family members, residents and associates, that it is an offence to harbour a criminal.

They are:

1. Twenty-three-year-old Rojae Gaynor otherwise called ‘Screechy’, of Varma Road, Kingston 11 who was charged with Robbery and breaches of the Anti-gang Legislation.

2. Twenty-three-year-old Kenouir Holness otherwise called ‘Oliver’ or ‘Grimmy’, of

Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11.

3. Eighteen-year-old Shavar Smith otherwise called ‘Boy Boy’, of Crescent Road, Kingston 13 who was being held for one count of murder.

Thirty-one-year-old Michael Ellis of Ramsey Road, Kingston 13 and New Green District in Manchester who was charged for the offence of Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition and Robbery.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these escapees is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest Police Station.