Man Facing Firearm and Wounding Charges in Westmoreland

Detectives in Westmoreland arrested and charged Dayne Buchanan of Little

London in the parish, with five counts of Wounding with Intent and Illegal Possession of

Firearm and Ammunition following an incident in Little London on Tuesday, July 7.

Reports are that about 9:00 p.m., a group of patrons were at a bar when two armed men traveling

on a motorcycle approached them and opened gunfire. The Police were summoned and five

persons, who were seen with gunshot wounds, were taken to hospital where they admitted in

stable condition.

Buchanan was arrested on Thursday, July 23 during an operation; he was interviewed and

subsequently charged. His court date has not yet been finalised.

Lawmen continue their investigations to apprehend the other assailant who was involved in the

incident.