St. Catherine Carpenter Charged

Man Faces Several Charges in Following an Act of Arson in Hanover

Twenty-nine-year-old Kenroy Garwood otherwise called ‘Grato’, a farmer of Logwood district in Hanover was charged with several offences following an incident in his community on Friday, December 30, 2022.

The offences are: Arson, Malicious Destruction of Property and Possession of Prohibited Weapon.

Reports indicate that about 1:30 p.m., Garwood went to the dwelling house of a man and allegedly set fire to the dwelling. He then stood outside the house armed with a handgun. The estimated damage as a result of the fire is approximately $60,000 JMD.

Garwood later turned himself in to the police and was officially charged on Wednesday, January 4.

His court date is being arranged.

