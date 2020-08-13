Man Faces Firearm and Assault Charges In St. Catherine

Twenty-five-year-old Omar Gillespie of Greater Portmore, St. Catherine was
charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Assault at Common Law stemming from an
incident in the parish on Wednesday, August 05.

On the date of the incident, Gillespie and the complainant were reportedly involved in an
argument. Gillespie allegedly pointed a firearm in the complainant’s face and made threatening
comments. A report was subsequently made to the police.

Gillespie was arrested later the same day at his home by detectives and was charged following an
interview.

His court date has not yet been finalised.

