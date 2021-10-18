Man Explains what happened at Mobay Church which left three Persons Dead

An Investigation has been launched by the Police into practices of a church in Albion, St. James , which resulted in the death of three persons last evening (October 17).

Pictures from the scene have been circulating on social media this morning.

Several members of the church were taken into custody and an investigation is currently underway. -LISTEN BELOW, as an unnamed Security Personnel gives his account of the bizarre incident.