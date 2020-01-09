Man Executed on Chair in May Pen, Clarendon

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): Man Executed on Chair – The May Pen police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of 28-year-old Tavana Bartley, otherwise called ‘Finny’ at his home in Gibbs Town, Exeter, Clarendon, yesterday afternoon.

Reports by the May Pen police are that about 6:00 p.m., relatives of the now-deceased went to his home in search of him, after they did not see, or hear from him that entire day.

On reaching the premises, the family members went into the house and discovered Bartley’s body slumped on a chair, with gunshot wounds to the head.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, they discovered Bartley suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.