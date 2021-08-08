Man Executed in Dam Road, John Hall

Approximately 3:10 pm gunmen strike again in the Dam Road John’s Hall Community killing Ryan Kelvin aka Little Blacks or West Side. Reports are that he was standing in the Village Lane when the gunmen highlighted from nearby bushes killing him on the spot before escaping on foot. This killing is said to have stemmed from an ongoing gang dispute between Spring Mount and John’s Hall where several persons were shot, 2 fatally on Sunday June 27th.