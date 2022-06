Man Electrocuted While Picking Breadfruit

A man was electrocuted while he was picking breadfruits this afternoon (June 7) in Coral Gardens, St James.

The deceased has been identified only as Jarrett, a handyman in the area.

Reports are that Jarrett went to pick breadfruit when the stick he use caught a high tension wire.

The body was removed to the morgue.

Sections of the community have been left without power as a result of the incident.

The Montego Bay police are investigating.