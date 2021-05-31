Man Electrocuted in Hanover, while Changing Light Bulb

The Green Island police in Hanover, have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who is alleged to have been shocked to death, while in the process of changing a light bulb at his home, in Green Island, Hanover, on Saturday, May 29.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Renaldo McFarlane, of Logwood district, also in Green Island.

Reports by the police are that about 11:25 am, McFarlane was in the process of changing a light bulb at his home, when he got caught with a live wire and was electrocuted.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, McFarlane was discovered suffering from severe burns.

He was rushed to the Noel Holmes Hospital, in Lucea, where he was pronounced dead.