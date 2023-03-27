Man Dies in Hanover Fire

An elderly man died in a fire which destroyed the inside of his room in Kingsvale, Hanover, on Sunday afternoon.
He has been identified as 63-year-old Cornel Somerville, unemployed also of Kingsvale community.
Reports by the police are that about 12:30pm, residents saw fire coming from the ground floor apartment of the two story concrete dwelling house where he resides with other family members, and raised an alarm.
They also summoned the police and fire department, but before the firefighters could reach the location, the residents join forces and extinguished the fire with the use of buckets, and water from a tank.
The firemen were carrying out cooling down operations when they discovered Somerville’s charred remains inside the house.
The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.
Investigators at the scene indicated that they are still trying to determine what started the fire.