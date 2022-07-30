Man Dies after Night of Merrymaking with Lover

Police in Nyatike, Migori county are questioning a 24-year-old woman following the death of her 52-year-old boyfriend who was found dead at a lodging after a night of merrymaking.

In a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Naftali Nyandera’s lifeless body was discovered sprawled on a bed at Lavanda lodgings on Friday morning, July 29.

According to investigations by the DCI, the deceased had accompanied the young woman into the room before he collapsed and died a few hours later.

“Police officers based at Macalder police station were called at the scene and established that the 52-year-old man had walked into the room accompanied by the babe half his age, and collapsed hours later following an eventful evening,” DCI stated.

The DCI said that Nyandera’s body was moved to the Migori Level IV Hospital Mortuary as it awaits a post-mortem examination.

According to the DCI, investigations have been launched into the incident to determine the exact cause of Nyandera’s death.