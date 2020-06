Police are reporting that a thirty-five-year-old man from St. James died after he fell from a ladder in his community on Saturday, June 6.

Dead is Teniel Wilson of Grange Pen, Lilliput, in the parish.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 3:20 p.m., Wilson was seen in a tree fixing an electrical wire while using a cellular phone. He then fell from the ladder and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead

Investigations continue.