Man Commits Suicide in Hopeton District, After Love Affair Went Sour

The St James police have commenced an investigation into the death of a man, who reportedly hanged himself at a location in the parish, after his relationship allegedly went sour.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

Reports by the police are that about 11:00 am, on Wednesday, June 2, residents in Hopeton district, stumbled upon the body of the deceased, which was hanging by a rope.

The police were called to the location and upon arrival, the scene was processed, and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem.

Residents in the area say, they were informed that recently the now deceased has been having challenges in his relationship.