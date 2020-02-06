Man Chased and Held with Illegal Firearm, in St Elizabeth

Firearm Seizure
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Elizabeth (McKoy’s News): Detectives assigned to the St Elizabeth police Division arrested one man, in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition, in Thornton Mountain, St Elizabeth, on Wednesday, February 5.

The identity of the accused is being withheld pending further investigations.

Reports by the Junction police are that about 4:30 p.m., a team of officers were on patrol when they saw the man acting in a suspicious manner.

Upon seeing the officers approaching, the accused ran and threw the firearm into nearby bushes.

The lawmen gave chase, managed to apprehend the accused and retrieved the firearm, which was discovered to be a .38 pistol loaded with four .38 cartridges.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Shaq and NBA Players At Kobe Bryant Memorial (Hard Not To Cry)
Shaq and NBA Players At Kobe Bryant Memorial (Hard Not To Cry)
Trelawny Taxi Man Shot and Killed Outside his Home
Trelawny Taxi Man Shot and Killed Outside his Home
Briana Williams to Race Against her Idol Allyson Felix
Briana Williams to Race Against her Idol Allyson Felix
Bob Marley 75th Earthstrong – Redemption | Concert | February 6, 2020
Bob Marley 75th Earthstrong – Redemption | Concert | February 6, 2020
Ladies Crave “9 inches of Jamaica” for Valentines Day
Ladies Crave “9 inches of Jamaica” for Valentines Day
Mayor Homer Davis: Delivering on a Commitment
Mayor Homer Davis: Delivering on a Commitment
Illegal Firearm Found in Plastic Bag in Providence, St James
Illegal Firearm Found in Plastic Bag in Providence, St James
Kingston East Police List Two Men as Persons of Interest
Kingston East Police List Two Men as Persons of Interest
Man Chased and Held with Illegal Firearm, in St Elizabeth
Man Chased and Held with Illegal Firearm, in St Elizabeth
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....