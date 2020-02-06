Man Chased and Held with Illegal Firearm, in St Elizabeth

Latest Jamaica News, St Elizabeth (McKoy’s News): Detectives assigned to the St Elizabeth police Division arrested one man, in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition, in Thornton Mountain, St Elizabeth, on Wednesday, February 5.

The identity of the accused is being withheld pending further investigations.

Reports by the Junction police are that about 4:30 p.m., a team of officers were on patrol when they saw the man acting in a suspicious manner.

Upon seeing the officers approaching, the accused ran and threw the firearm into nearby bushes.

The lawmen gave chase, managed to apprehend the accused and retrieved the firearm, which was discovered to be a .38 pistol loaded with four .38 cartridges.