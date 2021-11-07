MAN CHARGED WITH WOUNDING WITH INTENT

One man has been arrested and charged with Wounding with Intent following an incident in Lucky Hill, St. Mary on Thursday, November 04.

Charged is 35-year-old Delmar Hinds of Lucky Hill St. Mary.

Reports are that about 12:05 a.m., Hinds reportedly confronted a 17-year-old boy whom he accused of committing a crime; an argument developed between the teenager and the accused, who allegedly used a machete to chop the boy in his head severing his right ear. The police were summoned and Hinds was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.