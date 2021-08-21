Man Charged with Wounding With Intent in Trelawny

Forty-five-year-old Godfrey Brown of Texas, Daniel Town in Trelawny has been charged with Wounding with Intent following an incident at the intersection of Duke Street and King Street, Falmouth in the parish on Monday, August 16.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 4:20 p.m., the complainant was among a group of men having a conversation when an argument developed between him and Brown. It is alleged that Brown used a knife to stab the complainant in his lower abdomen. The complainant reportedly drove himself to the hospital where he was treated.

Brown was later arrested and subsequently charged after a question and answer session.

Brown’s court date is not yet finalised.