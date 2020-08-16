Man Charged With Wounding With Intent and Illegal Possession Of Firearm

A Trelawny man has been charged with Wounding with Intent and Illegal
Possession of Firearm in relation to an incident that occurred on Lower Parade Street in
Falmouth, Trelawny on Thursday, March 23, 2019.

He is 30-year-old Ramone Lawrence of Tharpe Street, Falmouth in the parish.

Reports are that about 2:35.p.m, a man was walking along the roadway when Lawrence allegedly
brandished a firearm and shot him. The injured man was assisted to the hospital where he was
treated and released.

On Thursday, August 13, 2020 Lawrence turned himself in to the Falmouth Police where he was
interviewed and later charged.

Lawrence’s court date will be announced at a later date.

