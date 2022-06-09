Man Charged with Wounding with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm

One man has been arrested and charged following an incident on White Road, Shrewsbury district, Petersfield in Westmoreland on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Charged with Wounding with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm is 28-year-old Seval McDonald, a farmer of Shrewsbury district in the parish.

Reports are that about 7:00 p.m., the complainant was walking along the roadway, when he was pounced upon by McDonald and another man who were armed with handguns. Both men opened gunfire at the complainant, who managed to run and collapsed on the roadway. The man was assisted to hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

McDonald was taken into custody and charged after a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalized.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com