Man Charged with Wounding with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm

One man has been arrested and charged following an incident on White Road, Shrewsbury district, Petersfield in Westmoreland on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Charged with Wounding with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm is 28-year-old Seval McDonald, a farmer of Shrewsbury district in the parish.

Reports are that about 7:00 p.m., the complainant was walking along the roadway, when he was pounced upon by McDonald and another man who were armed with handguns. Both men opened gunfire at the complainant, who managed to run and collapsed on the roadway. The man was assisted to hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

McDonald was taken into custody and charged after a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalized.