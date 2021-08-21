Man Charged with Wounding with Intent and Firearm Possession

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

One man has been arrested and charged with Wounding with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident on Bustamante main road, Clarendon on Thursday, August 12.

Charged is 28-year-old Lauriston Hibbert, otherwise called ‘Kek-Kek’, of Java district, Asia in Manchester.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that 6:20 p.m., a man was along the roadway when Hibbert opened fire at him. The man was taken to hospital where he received treatment.

On Monday, August 16, Hibbert was subsequently held at the Asia Police Station whilst reporting on condition of bail. He was later transferred to the Clarendon Division where he was charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book