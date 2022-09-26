Man Charged with Warehouse Breaking and Larceny

Leave a Comment / By / September 26, 2022

Lawmen assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division arrested and charged 21-year-old Okeefe Langren of Hanover Street, Kingston CSO with Warehouse Breaking and Larceny following an incident on Georges Lane in the parish on Friday, September 24.

Reports are that about 7:45 p.m., a report was made to the Police about men breaking into a warehouse. Lawmen responded and accosted Langren, who was seen leaving the building.

Checks were made to the building and it was observed that the padlocks were damaged, and a large quantity of lumber was removed. Several equipments were also seen, as though they were displaced from their original location. Langren was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

