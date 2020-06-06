MAN CHARGED WITH UNLAWFUL WOUNDING AND ASSAULT OCCASIONING ACTUAL BODILY HARM

Forty-two-year-old Dwayne Sheldon of Gold Street in Kingston is scheduled to

appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court to answer to the charges of Unlawful

Wounding and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm following an incident on Kings Street

in the parish on Thursday, June 4.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 1:35 p.m., McIntosh had a dispute with a man

during which he pushed and punched him in the mouth inflicting a wound. The man reportedly

fell to the ground and was repeatedly hit by McIntosh. Police officers who were in the area saw

what was happening and intervened. McIntosh was arrested and subsequently charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the court on Wednesday, June 17.

From: Carol Francis <[email protected]>